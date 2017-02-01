Pittsburgh Businesses Feeling Effects Of Boil Water Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and businesses are battling with the decision about whether to open or stay closed today due to a Boil Water Advisory.

In the meantime, the PWSA will be performing test readings every four hours until the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

William Penn Tavern owner Richard Rattner learned about the advisory around 3 p.m. Tuesday and immediately jumped into action.

“We stayed open last night. We used all disposable cups, plates, sodas – didn’t use our soda gun, put hand sanitizers in the bathrooms,” he said. “We’re kind of out there on an island figuring it out ourselves.”

Rattner, who also serves as the president of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce, made several calls to try to get more information in order to pass it along to other business owners.

“The majority of them are striving to get open today. Some of them closed last night in order to get open for today. It’s not an easy task. Not only are the rest looking for water, but every person in the city is looking for water,” he said.

According to a press release from the Mayor’s Office, water distribution centers will be set up at 15 locations around the city.

Prantl’s Bakery said it really isn’t having much of an impact because they always boil their water first when baking. However, right across the street at the Coffee Tree Roasters, it’s having a major impact.

“We have no business today. There’s a couple people getting some juices, snacks and stuff like that,” Adam Vandiever said.

The Shadyside location along with Squirrel Hill and Bakery Square are all impacted.

“They’re disappointed they can’t have coffee, but they understand we can’t serve them something that isn’t safe,” Vandiever said.

