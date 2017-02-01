Officials Working To Set Up Water Buffaloes Around City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With thousands under a Flush and Boil Water Advisory, city officials are working to establish locations for water buffaloes.

City leaders and the acting director for PWSA held a news conference Tuesday night to discuss the process in which they will be setting up the water buffaloes. They will also be distributing bottles of water.

“Once we get the locations throughout the night, we will be moving the resources into the Pittsburgh area and hopefully we will have the available water, whether it be bottles or tank water,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools District closed 22 schools and two early childhood centers today.

The list of schools include:

• Pittsburgh Allderdice

• Pittsburgh Arsenal PreK-5

• Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

• Pittsburgh Colfax

• Pittsburgh Dilworth

• Pittsburgh Faison

• Pittsburgh Fulton

• Pittsburgh Liberty

• Pittsburgh Lincoln

• Pittsburgh Linden

• Pittsburgh Greenfield

• Pittsburgh Miller

• Pittsburgh Minadeo

• Pittsburgh Milliones

• Pittsburgh Montessori

• Pittsburgh Obama

• Pittsburgh Peabody/Obama Early Childhood Center

• Pittsburgh Science and Technology

• Pittsburgh Frick Early Childhood Center

• Pittsburgh Sterrett

• Pittsburgh Sunnyside

• Pittsburgh Westinghouse

• Pittsburgh Weil

• Pittsburgh Woolslair

District officials say the closure will allow them time to properly cover water fountains, prepare food services and provide bottled water so schools are ready to open on Thursday if the advisory is still in effect.

Only administrators, custodians and food service staff are asked to report to those locations.

Restaurants, nursing homes, hospitals and businesses are also being asked to comply with the advisory and provide bottled water.

Customers with questions can go to the PWSA website at www.pgh2o.com or call Customer Service at (412)-255-2423.

