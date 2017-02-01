PPG Paints Brings Annual ‘Global Color Conference’ Home To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a kaleidoscope of color as experts from three continents gather at Hotel Monaco for the eighth annual Global Color Conference, sponsored by PPG.

The Pittsburgh company is the world’s leading manufacturer of paint.

Color marketing manager Dee Schlotter says these connoisseurs of color are planning ahead.

“We’re bringing in 25, 26 color experts from six countries to choose the colors for 2018 that will be trending in all of our markets – from architectural to aerospace to automotive,” Schlotter said.

Automotive is Jane Harrington’s specialty.

“Detroit just had the North American International Auto Show a couple weeks ago,” she says, “and I was surprised at the number of blue cars that were revealed. The other color that I was surprised to see was the number of rich browns.”

The unsettled mood of today’s world also affects our color choices. Right now, earth tones are popular as stress relievers.

But the top color for 2018 is violet verbena, better known as purple. Well, kind of a grayish purple. But color styling manager Allison Heape says cell phone owners are almost impossible to predict.

“Somebody that’s going to buy a silver cell phone, or a black cell phone, or that default basic cell phone, they might fit into a certain trend category. But there’s going to be another person who aligns with the pink cell phone, or the rose telephone,” she said.

It’s probably best to play it safe it safe – with violet verbena.