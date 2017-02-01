Rania’s Recipes: Super Bowl Favorites

If you’re looking for some delicious dishes to make for your Super Bowl party this weekend, check out these two recipes from Rania Harris!

Touchdown Taquitos

2 cups shredded cooked boneless breasts of chicken

4 ounces softened cream cheese

¼ cup ranch dressing (or more if needed to moisten the chicken)

¼ cup buffalo wing sauce (or more to taste)

¼ cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

10 – 6” flour tortillas

Vegetable oil for frying the taquitos

Sauce:

¾ cup bottled ranch dressing

Buffalo wing sauce to taste (I like my sauce spicy)

Garnish:

Sliced scallions

Directions:

Make the filling:

In a medium bowl, add chicken, cream cheese, 1/4 cup ranch dressing, and 1/4 cup buffalo sauce. Stir until well combined. Sprinkle in the blue cheese and fold to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Roll the taquitos:

One at a time, add 2-3 tablespoons of the buffalo chicken filling to the lower third of each tortilla. Roll up tightly and set on a plate, seam-side down.

Meanwhile, set a large skillet over medium-high heat and fill about 1/4-inch deep with vegetable oil. When the oil is hot, add the taquitos seam-side down. Work in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Cook the taquitos on all sides until golden-brown, about 5-8 minutes per batch. Turn down the heat if the tortillas are browning too quickly. Drain on paper towels then transfer to a serving platter.

For the sauce:

Mix together the ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Drizzle over warm taquitos and sprinkle scallions on top. Use the rest of the buffalo-ranch mixture as a dipping sauce for the taquitos.

Mediterranean Chicken Wings

For the Marinade:

¾ cup olive oil

2 large lemons – zested and juiced

6 large garlic cloves – peeled and crushed

1 ½ tablespoons dried Greek oregano

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the wings:

3 pounds chicken wings

Crumbled Feta cheese, for garnish

Slice lemons, for garnish

Fresh chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe)

Directions:

Make the marinade by whisking together the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and the remaining marinade ingredients (only add the cayenne if you want spicy wings).

Add the chicken wings and toss to coat the wings evenly. Cover and refrigerate for a couple of hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spread the chicken wings on a large baking sheet and bake in the heated oven for 45-50 minutes. Move the chicken wings to the top rack and broil briefly until the skin turns golden brown and crispy. Remove from heat when ready (internal temperature should register at least 165 degrees).

While the chicken wings are baking, make the Tzatziki sauce (see recipe) Transfer to a serving bowl, and cover the sauce and refrigerate until ready for use.

Transfer the chicken wings to a serving bowl or platter. Garnish with feta cheese, lemon slices, and a generous sprinkle of fresh parsley. Serve with the Greek Tzatziki sauce.

Tzatziki Sauce

2 cups thick Greek yogurt

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings