South Park HS Guidance Counselor Charged With Heroin Possession

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Investigator say a guidance counselor at a local high school was arrested while allegedly trying to buy drugs.

Authorities say she admitted to having a problem and asked police not to take her to jail.

Allegheny County Police were conducting a drug surveillance detail on West Pine Way in Homestead on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when police spotted a car with Angela Singer, who is a guidance counselor at South Park High School, in the passenger seat.

Police say there was an exchange made that appeared to be a drug deal.

“Nothing shocks me. I have had several employees that had to be fired for using heroin this year. It seems like an epidemic,” said Dave Sims, of Bethel Park.

Police say they followed the car to a nearby gas station and initiated a traffic stop. That’s when officers say they saw Singer slide alleged stamp bags of heroin next to her seat.

Police searched the car and found packets of heroin, stamped with the words “The King,” which is the very drug that was the focus of their investigation.

“They say it hits every socioeconomic group, every age bracket, every nationality,” said Dave Stanaec, of South Park.

Singer reportedly asked police not to arrest her because she was a high school guidance counselor, currently on leave from her job because of addiction-related issues.

The South Park School District released this statement:

“The employee has been on leave since mid-January and has had no contact with South Park students. Upon notification of these allegations today she immediately was suspended pending results of the investigation.”

Singer was charged with possession, possession with intent and endangering the welfare of children.