Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Says He Might Need Surgery, Wants To Stay In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell joined Cook and Poni on Wednesday from Radio Row at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Bell was injured early and missed most of the 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, but he tells the guys the injury actually happened in the Miami game two weeks prior.

“I continued to play on it,” Bell said. “It wasn’t like I was hurting my performance at that time, but I felt it.”

Bell said he continued to try and play through the injury, but he could feel it in the Kansas City game and going into Patriots’ week.

“Going into the week, I’m not really telling anyone I’m hurt,” Bell said. “I didn’t want anyone being nervous. I’m kind of hoping it went away.”

But it lingered into the week leading up to the AFC title game which led to him sitting out two days of practice to try and rest, and he admits that he felt good the day of the game in warm-ups but an early hit changed everything.

“It was just a certain way I got tackled that I just pulled that groin again,’ Bell said. “Trust me, I tried to fight though it, but I couldn’t be myself. I couldn’t burst and I couldn’t cut.”

Bell said he feels as though he let his teammates and the Steelers’ fans down by not being able to finish that game. He said it was very disappointing because the team was on such a run.

He vows that the injury will not set him back and he will be ready to go but admits he might need surgery. He has spoken to two doctors thus far; one saying he needed rest to recover, but another who said surgery was required. He told the guys he will seek a third opinion before deciding what to do.

What will the Steelers do about singing him to a long-term deal?

Bell wants to play in Pittsburgh and he hopes it’s for longer than just a one-year deal that the franchise tag would offer.

“I understand I’m in a good spot. I love my teammates and I love the city. I’ve kind of made a home here,” Bell said. “It’s obvious I want to be in Pittsburgh, so hopefully they make that happen.”

Listen to the full interview here, including his thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger talking retirement:

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter