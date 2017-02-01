BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Neighborhood Map | Water Buffaloes | Business Impact | Giardia Explainer | More
TSA Pre-Check Coming To Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

February 1, 2017 9:14 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Latrobe, Ross Guidotti, TSA, Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) — Although necessary, TSA security check is the bane of modern day air travel.

KDKA talked to a few travelers at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe about it.

John Beluschak, of Greensburg, travels to Florida often from Latrobe. He says the worst of it is “long lines, having to take everything out of my bag, all that mess.”

However, in recent years, there’s been an option called TSA pre-check based on a specific list of airlines.

TSA announced on Wednesday the addition of 11 new carriers, including Spirit Airlines, which has multiple flights out of Latrobe every day, to the program.

Enrollees in pre-check won’t have to take off their shoes, belts or outerwear. Also, there’s no more taking out the laptop out or breaking out the TSA compliant bag with permitted substances.

It starts with an $85 fee and by checking out the TSA.gov website.

Joe Carpenter and his wife are pre-check customers.

“Well, you have to go to Pittsburgh or TSA, wherever the TSA pre-screens are and you do some of it online and then you show up in person,” said Carpenter.

The face-to-face part of the process would involve more forms and fingerprints after that, you’re in.

“It’s been worth it,” said Carpenter.

Spirit Airlines’ TSA pre-check at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport isn’t up and running yet; however, it’s expected to be fully operational in the next few weeks.

