Vehicle Crashes Into Business On Route 8

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a business this afternoon along Route 8 in Penn Township.
According to Butler County emergency dispatchers, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m.
The car crashed into a business called McBride Station and then flipped onto its roof. The wreckage was blocking two lanes and a portion of the road had to be shut down.
One person may have been ejected from the vehicle.
There’s no word yet on if there were any other injuries or the extent of the damage to the business.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter