2 GOP Senators To Oppose DeVos’ Education Secretary Nomination

February 2, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Betsy DeVos, GOP, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins is joining her Maine colleague, independent Sen. Angus King, in opposing the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

Collins and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski announced their opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Education Department on Wednesday.

Devos is a wealthy Republican donor, a school choice activist and a champion of charter schools and using taxpayer-funded vouchers for private and parochial school tuition.

She would end up with a 50-50 vote in the Senate if all other GOP senators support DeVos and all Democrats oppose her, requiring Vice President Mike Pence break the tie.

  1. Ken Keppel says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    Both are RINOs and should be voted out of office.

