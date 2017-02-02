2 In Custody After Police Chase, Crash In Robinson Twp.

ROBINSON TWP. (KDKA) — Robinson Township Police say two men are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Thursday.

One is currently at the Robinson Township Police station, the other is in St. Clair Hospital.

Police say the pursuit started on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. An officer ran the car’s license plate, it came back stolen out of New Kensington.

Police say the vehicle got onto the I-79 Southbound ramp, then made an attempt to get off the I-376 East ramp, missed the ramp and went through a median where it punctured a tire.

The car then got off the Carnegie exit on I-79 where it lost control and came to rest at the guardrail. Police say both the driver and passenger ran into nearby woods where they were arrested.

The driver is John McClendon, 31, and the passenger is Ajee McCowan, 18.

Police say they found a 9mm handgun in the car and some drugs on McCowan. Police say they both have a criminal history.

In fact, there were three warrants out for McClendon, a bench warrant for failure to appear on a possession with intent charge, DUI and reckless driving and possession charges and a receiving stolen property charge.

The passenger is currently at Robinson Township police waiting to go to jail, he suffered a knee injury. He was taken to the hospital before he was taken to the police station.

The driver is currently at St. Clair Hospital.