2 Shot At Elks Lodge In New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Two people were shot Wednesday night inside an Elks Lodge in New Kensington, Westmoreland County.

It’s the second shooting at the lodge in the past few days.

A New Kensington Police detective at the scene in the 900 block of Third Avenue says the shooting happened at 11 p.m. Both victims are in stable condition at Allegheny General Hospital. One was taken by ambulance, while the other was taken in a private vehicle.

Police say there were a number of eyewitnesses inside the Elks Lodge at the time of the shooting.

The police detective said there was another report of shots fired around the corner from the Elks Lodge, but nothing was found.

Wednesday night’s shooting happened just days after a shooting outside the same Elks Lodge. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported a man was shot in an alley behind the building early Saturday morning. He was able to drive himself to a hospital.

New Kensington business owner Mike DiFrancesca says he calls it like he sees it.

“It’s a consistent problem,” he said. “The last two and a half weeks, I probably put in four to five calls to 911 about the drug deals that happen all day long. I see it happening in the parking lot, right where we are standing from noon until 5 p.m., all day long,”

When asked if the Elks Lodge is a problem spot, the District Attorney’s Office office had no comment at this time.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

