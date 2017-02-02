3 Suspects In Custody After Carjacking, Chase In Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people are in police custody following a carjacking and police chase in the Hill District on Thursday night.
According to Public Safety officials, the incident happened after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Francis Street in Terrace Village.
The incident started as a carjacking and then police began to pursue the vehicle, officials said.
Police say two of the suspects are juveniles.
