EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

3 Suspects In Custody After Carjacking, Chase In Hill District

February 2, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Carjacking, Hill District, Police Chase, Terrance Village

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people are in police custody following a carjacking and police chase in the Hill District on Thursday night.

According to Public Safety officials, the incident happened after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Francis Street in Terrace Village.

The incident started as a carjacking and then police began to pursue the vehicle, officials said.

Police say two of the suspects are juveniles.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia