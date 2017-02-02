Ex-Pennsylvania Prep, Seton Hall Star Guilty Of Bank Robbery

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall, has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank last year.
Twenty-eight-year-old Herb Pope Jr. on Thursday pleaded guilty to helping rob Sewickley Savings Bank last February.
Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, he’ll get at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence a federal judge gives him for the robbery. His defense attorney, Stephen Misko, says he expects that to be about 2½ years, meaning Pope faces nearly 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 19.
Pope starred at Aliquippa Junior-Senior High School then Seton Hall before graduating in 2013.
Pope’s once-promising hopes for a professional career have been marred by legal troubles, including drunken driving and weapons arrests.
