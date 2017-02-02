Family Finds Rattlesnake In Toilet, 23 More Under House

ABILENE, TX (KDKA) — Imagine going to the bathroom and discovering a rattlesnake slithering up from the toilet bowl.

Little Isac Mcfadden, of Abilene, Texas, was going about his business as usual when he found a rather strange creature in the toilet.

“I found this big clump and I knew it was (a) snake,” Mcfadden told CBS affiliate WTSP.

His mother sprang into action. She told the boy to fetch a shovel and she killed the rattlesnake.

The threat was gone, or so they thought. For extra peace of mind, the mother called Big Country Snake Removal to have a peek at the rest of the house.

Sure enough, the inspector found 24 rattlesnakes on the property, 13 in the cellar, 10 under the house, five babies and the one discovered in the toilet.

“With rattlesnakes, western diamondbacks in particular, they’re real communal animals during cooler months,” Nathan Hawkins, owner of Big Country Snake Removal, explained. “They tend to live together in dens.”

Hawkins says his business does not kill any of the creatures they catch. Instead, he relocates the snakes or donates them to local colleges to study.