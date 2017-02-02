Family Of Missing Grad Student Offering $10,000 Reward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A family is offering a reward for information that leads to locating a missing Duquesne University grad student.
Dakota James was last seen on Jan. 25, with a female friend at 941 Saloon on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Family said Dakota had a few too many drinks and was asked to leave the bar. They said they know he walked outside, but are uncertain as to what happened after he walked out of the bar. Monday, they were putting signs up all over the city, hoping that people will see Dakota, recognize him and call police.
Today, family members held a press conference and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating James.
James is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a chin-strap style beard, both ears are pierced with an extra earring on the upper part of his right ear lobe. He also has a triangle tattoo on the inside of one ankle.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter