Former Pitt QB Peterman Continues To Draw NFL Interest

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Former Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman has created quite a buzz with NFL Draft experts and scouts for his performance and workouts at this year’s Senior Bowl. Peterman has crept up most mock draft boards as a result.

Peterman took the time out of his morning training session in Boca Raton, Florida to join “The Fan Morning Show” on Thursday and said he is trying to block out all the noise surrounding him.

“It’s been good, my agent has been talking to scouts and things and I hear it’s positive, but I’m not a guy that kind of gets involved in the hype and everything that’s going on and I kind of just like to ignore it all, don’t read anything and I’m back here at work,” said Peterman.

Peterman has certainly enjoyed the experiences he has had at the Senior Bowl in meeting with NFL teams and coaches.

“I think just getting to meet all the [college] players there, obviously guys you’ve heard about from around the country, just great players,” said Peterman. “And the coaches as well, I mean I met with the whole [New Orleans] Saints staff so that was kind of a good experience for me and yeah, definitely enjoyed it, got to pick their brains a little bit about them and what they’re doing and Drew Brees, I’ve been a big fan of his for a while.”

Peterman was with the Bears for most of the week of the Senior Bowl and got great advice on what to look for and work on in the NFL from Bears quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, who himself was once a quarterback prospect at the Senior Bowl.

Peterman has drawn comparisons to many different NFL quarterbacks from talent evaluators, including Alex Smith, Kirk Cousins and even Brees.

“I think coach [Pat] Narduzzi likes to use Kirk Cousins the most and that’s kind of what I heard just because that’s who I listen to the most is probably coach Narduzzi. You know, he’s had experience with him at Michigan State and I look up to him a lot even off the field as well so that’s a good comparison for me. Obviously, I look up to Drew Brees, Alex Smith, all those guys. If I’m getting compared to an NFL quarterback that’s definitely an honor, no matter who it is,” he said.

“The Fan Morning Show” Co-Host Josh Mille tried to take away the option of answering that he would be glad to be drafted anywhere and asked Peterman what team he would like to be drafted by. Peterman dodged it and dodged it well.

“You know what, I hate that you had to take that, that’s really my only answer because this is a lifelong dream of mine, I mean, it really is,” said Peterman. “Just to say that you’re an NFL player and play for obviously any great organization, I hate to be cookie cutter with the answer, but that’s really how I feel so, can’t make anything else up.”

You can hear the entire interview with draft prospect Nate Peterman from Thursday’s show below.

