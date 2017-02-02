Lauryn Hill Will Schedule Another Pittsburgh Performance After Arriving Hours Late For Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Lauryn Hill has a message for fans in Pittsburgh.
She says she’s sorry for taking the stage three hours late at Heinz Hall Wednesday.
To my fans in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/uex4awMM2R
— Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) February 2, 2017
Hill says her band got stuck at the airport in New York, due to bad weather. She admits, in hindsight, she should’ve canceled the concert instead of making fans wait.
She says they’re working on setting up another performance in Pittsburgh later this month.
