Lauryn Hill Will Schedule Another Pittsburgh Performance After Arriving Hours Late For Show

February 2, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Heinz Hall, Lauryn Hill, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Lauryn Hill has a message for fans in Pittsburgh.

She says she’s sorry for taking the stage three hours late at Heinz Hall Wednesday.

Hill says her band got stuck at the airport in New York, due to bad weather. She admits, in hindsight, she should’ve canceled the concert instead of making fans wait.

She says they’re working on setting up another performance in Pittsburgh later this month.

