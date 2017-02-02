New Bar Showcases Craft Beer, Pinball Arcade Room

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — The old Homestead Municipal Building housed a police and fire station, more than a century past.

It fell into disrepair when the departments moved out, until a lounge called Voodoo Brewery cleaned it up and moved in. The bar sells a variety of craft beers produced by the original Voodoo Brewery in Meadville.

“We’ve got some of the most interesting ceilings in the city of Pittsburgh,” says Jake Voelker, one of the principal owners. “Had a bunch of local artists come in and do chalk art for us, getting ready for our grand opening two years ago.”

He says the tables are “reclaimed shipping pallets that we’ve shipped our beer on.”

“From the outside, it’s kind of gray. You don’t know much about it,” he continues. “Then, you open it up, and you’re greeted by this artwork. You turn your head and there’s something new and stimulating.”

Artwork includes drawings by an artist by the name of Mark Brewer. Yes, that’s his real last name. Then, there’s that new Arcade in the back.

“This was originally the holding cell area for the Homestead police station,” says manager Andrew Volanski. “And now, we have the Pinball Arcade Room.”

He says Monday will be the arcade’s grand opening.

With craft beer and the craft of pinball, Voodoo Homestead is not a tough…”cell.”