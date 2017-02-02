WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Penguins Show Off New Stadium Series Uniforms

By: Casey Shea February 2, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice, Stadium Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their full uniform for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series game later this month.

The Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Previously, the Penguins unveiled the special jerseys they will wear for the game. Today, Bryan Rust showed off the completed look.

The one thing fans may notice immediately are the yellow helmets that match the jersey and socks.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Penguins)

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Penguins)

A patch on the left sleeve of the jersey says “City of Champions” with four stars to mark each of the team’s Stanley Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Matt Murray will be sporting some new gear for the big game.

The mask is gorgeous, but his all black pads and gloves really complete the look.

Tickets to the game are still available at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/stadiumseries or by calling 1-800-642-PENS.

