Penguins Show Off New Stadium Series Uniforms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have unveiled their full uniform for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series game later this month.

The Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Rust on the new Stadium Series gear: "I like the bright yellow helmets the most." pic.twitter.com/OhovkSQyLJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2017

Previously, the Penguins unveiled the special jerseys they will wear for the game. Today, Bryan Rust showed off the completed look.

The one thing fans may notice immediately are the yellow helmets that match the jersey and socks.

A patch on the left sleeve of the jersey says “City of Champions” with four stars to mark each of the team’s Stanley Cup titles.

Meanwhile, Matt Murray will be sporting some new gear for the big game.

Matt Murray's new stadium series mask. It looks great. pic.twitter.com/aXWwrZVpVR — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 2, 2017

The mask is gorgeous, but his all black pads and gloves really complete the look.

Matt's Vaughn goalie gear pic.twitter.com/Zkj54D9bBR — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 2, 2017

Tickets to the game are still available at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/stadiumseries or by calling 1-800-642-PENS.

