Police: Mom Abandoned Children On The Side Of The Road

MCDONALD (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her children on the side of the road in McDonald.

Just after noon on Jan. 22, officers were flagged down in the area of Route 980 and Millers Run Road by two juveniles.

They told police that their mother, Jennifer Saucier, 41, was acting extremely odd.

According to the kids, after the family left church in Cecil Township, Saucier reportedly began hysterically crying, staring off into the distance and turning the radio volume way up.

When the vehicle reached the intersection of Route 980 and Millers Run Road, two of the children, fearing for their safety, jumped out of the car.

Saucier sped off with another child still in the car.

Officers attempted to call the woman’s phone, but she would not pick up.

Officers took the children on the side of the road to the police station where their father picked them up.

Saucier’s phone was tracked to Bridgeport, Ohio, where police found her and her child.

The mother faces two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s report at 6 p.m.