Police Officer Drowns While Trying to Save Suicidal Woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Metro Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says the city’s “worst fears were realized” when divers recovered the body of a police officer from the Cumberland River.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed “with heavy hearts” in a tweet around 8 a.m. Thursday that a fire department diver found the body of 44-year-old Eric Mumaw.

Police spokesman Don Aaron says officers were responding about 4:30 a.m. to a call about a woman who relatives said was contemplating suicide.

Mumaw was last seen alive trying to convince the woman, seated behind the wheel of a car on the edge of a boat ramp, to get out of the vehicle.

Aaron said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle rolled down the ramp.

While trying to get the woman out of the car, both officers fell into the river. One was able to make it back to the bank.

The woman was later found on the riverbank and taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police Chief Steve Anderson told The Tennessean that Mumaw, who has been recognized multiple times for going above and beyond, loved working the midnight shift. Anderson said the department is grieving.

