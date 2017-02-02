Police: Pa. Teacher Sexually Assaulted Former Student At Reform School

WAYNE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – A Pennsylvania teacher has been charged in a sexual abuse case involving a former student at a school for troubled youth.
Police say 28-year-old Nina Scott, of Chester County, sexually assaulted the 16-year-old while she taught at The Village School. Police allege Scott sexually assaulted the girl on numerous occasions between February and October 2016, and then continued the relationship through letters after the girl left the school for the Mid-Atlantic Youth Services facility.
Authorities were alerted after staff at the facility found letters and a journal detailing the sexual acts between the girl and Scott.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Scott wrote she was buying a new headboard “for our bed.” She called her toddler “our baby girl.” She referred to the student as her girlfriend. She mentioned “rolling over in [her] bed and missing [the student] because she was not there.”
School officials fired Scott in December. She faces 34 counts each of institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors along with two other charges.
Scott’s attorney denied the allegations.
