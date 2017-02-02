Report: Body Found In Uniontown Creek

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Crews have found the body of a man in a Uniontown creek.
The Herald-Standard reports the body was spotted Thursday afternoon near Coal Lick Run.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Officials believe the man died two days ago.
Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy will be performed Friday to determine official cause of death.
