Attempted Breach Of Toys “R” Us Rewards Members’ Accounts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Someone is trying to rip off Geoffrey’s Friends, also known as Rewards “R” Us Members at Toys “R” Us.

Rewards “R” Us members earn a point for every dollar spent, which accrue to real dollars saved and used at the cash register.

But Toys “R” Us sent a statement to its members saying between Nov. and Jan. 17, there were “unauthorized attempts to access Rewards “R” Us loyalty member accounts.”

Toys “R” Us says it’s computers were never hacked, so they believe the information used in the attacks is related to previously reported online breaches, not affiliated with Toys “R” Us where thieves stole login names and passwords.

“They can actually use those credentials to do automated attacks and see what else they can gain access to,” said Better Business Bureau representative Caitlin Driscoll.

The Better Business Bureau says this has become a common form of cyber robbery.

“What makes stolen account credentials so appealing to scammers is the fact that people tend to use all the same user names and passwords across all their accounts,” Driscoll said.

Toys “R” Us is telling members the hackers would only have access to name, email address, mailing address and phone number. The profiles do not contain credit card numbers, payment or other sensitive personal information, such as social security numbers.

It was an attempt to get into members accounts.

If you do have a Rewards “R” Us card Toys “R” Us says the fix for this is easy. Simply log onto their website and change your password.