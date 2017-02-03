August Wilson Center Seeking To Hire Executive Director

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 3, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny Regional Asset District, August Wilson Center

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s August Wilson Center for African American Culture is seeking an executive director to run the nonprofit as it recovers financially from near foreclosure.

The director will serve as the “point-person overall” for the center and oversee an operating budget expected to grow to $2.3 million in 2017.

Along with three foundations, Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald helped rescue the center from a private developer who wanted to buy the property after the nonprofit struggled mightily to pay its bills during its formative years.

Today, the center is mostly supported by grants and the taxpayer-backed Allegheny Regional Asset District.

The candidate for the position should have at least 10 years of managerial experience and preferably an advanced degree in business, fine arts or project management.

