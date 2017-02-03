Pittsburgh Ranks 2nd In Study Of Best Cities For Football Fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Only two NFL fan bases have anything left to cheer for ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Plenty of other fans, especially here in Pittsburgh, are probably rooting against New England. While it’s all in fun, it shows how passionate fans are about football in Pittsburgh.
A new WalletHub study proved that and ranked Pittsburgh as the second-best football city for fans!
Pittsburgh was edged out by Green Bay for the top spot.
WaletHub took 17 metrics into consideration for their study, which you can read about here.
They also took college football into consideration.
Here’s a look at the top five:
1. Green Bay
2. Pittsburgh
3. New York
4. Dallas
5. Boston
Other Notable Cities:
7. Philadelphia
11. Atlanta
20. Cleveland
21. Buffalo
27. Baltimore
44. State College
75. Morgantown
Last on the list of 244 cities was Davidson, North Carolina
