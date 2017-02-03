Black History Month 2017: Celebrating African-American Heritage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — February is Black History Month and all month long, KDKA will be celebrating the local African-American heritage and some of the leaders.
Feb. 3, 2017 — When Sylvia Wilson accepted the position as the chair of Alcosan’s Board of Directors, she didn’t realize she would be making history as the first African-American and the first woman in that job.
