Fire Prompts Evacuations At Brownsville Apartment

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — A fire at an apartment complex in Fayette County prompted an evacuation late Friday night.
The blaze broke out after 8 p.m. at the building located in the 100-block of High Street in Brownsville. The facility was once an old bank building.
No injuries were reported.
However, residents were evacuated and temporary shelter was being provided at a nearby fire hall.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.
