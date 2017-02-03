EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Fire Prompts Evacuations At Brownsville Apartment

February 3, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: Brownsville, Fayette County, Fire

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — A fire at an apartment complex in Fayette County prompted an evacuation late Friday night.

The blaze broke out after 8 p.m. at the building located in the 100-block of High Street in Brownsville. The facility was once an old bank building.

No injuries were reported.

However, residents were evacuated and temporary shelter was being provided at a nearby fire hall.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

