Funeral Home Director Accused Of Using Pre-Paid Funeral Fees To Support Gambling Problem

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — The Taucher Funeral Home is an icon in the Burgettstown community, but its reputation may now have a blemish.

Owner and funeral director Lynn Sue Taucher faces numerous charges filed by the attorney general’s office, including fraud and theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Taucher collected pre-paid fees for funerals and co-mingled the money with her own personal account.

Her civil attorney simply calls it a matter of shoddy book-keeping.

“I was hired a year ago to put together the escrow accounts required by law, fund them, which we have funded and submit a list of pre-need funerals to the state attorney general’s office,” attorney Jeffrey Weinberg said.

Investigators say Taucher admitted she put the pre-paid funeral money in her own PNC account and drew from it to support her gambling problem from 2006 to 2016.

Taucher allegedly accepted more than $375,000 from 47 pre-paid customers.

“We’ve already provided pre-need funerals to some people who have passed away in 2016, so the number has gone down some. I began this process a year ago,” Weinberg said.

Weinberg is of the opinion that the AG’s office will drop all the charges.

“Because I think we will satisfy them as the criminal process unravels, we will satisfy the AG’s office that we have complied with all of the pre-need funerals,” Weinberg said.

Weinberg says if anyone has a question or concern about a pre-paid funeral, give him a call at 412-877-0728.

Taucher waived her preliminary hearing and paid a $20,000 bond.