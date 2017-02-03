Furry Tails: Cherise & Monica Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Cherise

Animal Friends

Just call her Ms. Independent! This friendly bunny loves having some freedom to explore, but she also loves attention! And she’d love a forever home more than anything!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Cherise is an adorable Florida White rabbit who was surrendered to Animal Friends. She is one independent bunny. But that doesn’t mean Cherise isn’t friendly. She’ll warm up and approach you for pets as soon as she gets to know you, but she likes to explore her surroundings on her own as well. She’s only 8-months-old and is still curious about the world around her. She wants to explore a loving home more than anything. If you could be the one to give that to her, stop by Animal Friends to meet her today.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Monica

Orphans of the Storm

Monica is a wonderful kitty waiting to find her forever home! While she has special needs, in the right home, she would make a great addition! She’d love to meet you soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Monica came to Orphans in the middle of winter, in February 2013, from a very nice lady that found her and did not want her to try to survive outside. Monica is a special needs cat. While at the shelter, it was discovered that Monica has the equivalent of brittle bone disease in humans, but don’t let that stop you from giving Monica her forever home. Right now, Monica is in a foster home with kittens, adult cats and 2 large dogs. She plays, runs and gets along with everyone in the foster home. Monica cannot be in a home with dogs that might try to pin her down or be aggressive toward her. Monica will be able to lead a normal life in the right home. If you would like to meet Monica, please contact the shelter. Because Monica is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to a good home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Monica, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

