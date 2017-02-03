High Lead Levels Still Present In Butler Co. School’s Water

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 3, 2017 6:51 AM
BUTLER (KDKA) – Tests of the water an elementary school in Butler County continue to show high levels of lead.

The latest Summit Elementary School water test results were released on Thursday. The results showed a sample from the well had a very low lead level and a below detection limit for copper.

However, the sample from the raw water tap in the school’s boiler room had levels of both lead and copper that were over the action level.

Meanwhile, classes were canceled for the week after a sample collected from the untreated well water showed traces of E. coli bacteria. While the well water undergoes treatment and sampling of the water in the school showed no traces of E. coli, the district is required to notify consumers.

On Monday, students will transition to Broad Street Elementary School, which is currently not in use. This week, the school district got approval from the state to move the students to the new location for the foreseeable future.

The school district also sent letters to parents about the move this week. School district officials will host an open house at Broad Street Elementary from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

