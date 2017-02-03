EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Judge Denies Franklin Regional Stabbings Suspect Request To Plead Guilty But Mentally Ill

February 3, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Alex Hribal, Franklin Regional High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has shot down a request made by Alex Hribal to plead guilty but mentally ill.

In November, the teen, accused in the 2014 stabbing attack at Franklin Regional High School, changed his plea from not guilty. He was just 16 years old when police say he stabbed 20 fellow students and a security guard.

His attorney has argued Hribal was too mentally ill to appreciate the wrongfulness of his behavior when he stabbed the victims at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

But Dr. Bruce Wright, the DA’s expert, said although Hribal was depressed and mentally ill “in my opinion he had the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.”

“He chose not to,” Wright said.

If the guilty but mentally ill plea had been accepted, it could have resulted in Hribal doing some portion of his sentence in a mental health facility.

