Lower Burrell Police Dept. To Get A Cut Of Convicted Drug Dealer’s Fortune

February 3, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Lower Burrell, Omali Atiba McKay

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — Lower Burrell police will continue to benefit from a drug dealer’s conviction.

The Tribune-Review reports, Omali Atiba McKay, 29, was convicted for selling cocaine four years ago.

Money from the sale of McKay’s home, $185,000, is the latest stash to be divided up. Prosecutors say he used drug money to buy the home for $235,000.

Chief Tim Weitzel told the Tribune-Review that Lower Burrell police will get part of the money, while a percentage goes to the federal government. Weitzel wants to spend the money on four specialized in-car computers and five in-car cameras.

Officials have additionally confiscated about $270,000 in cash, cars and other items found in the house.

McKay is serving up to 20 years for indecent assault of a child, and another 15 years for drug trafficking.

