Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Spring Garden Shooting

February 3, 2017 11:24 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with last week’s fatal shooting in Spring Garden.

Using surveillance video and a statement from a witness, police identified 28-year-old Justin Parrotte as a suspect.

He is accused of killing 40-year-old John Miller, whose body was found at the bottom of a set of city steps in the 1000 block of Vinial Street.

According to the medical examiner, Miller suffered gunshot wounds to the head, trunk and extremities.

Police were able to arrest Parrotte by setting up a fake heroin deal.

He is now facing several charges, including homicide, possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.

