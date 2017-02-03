Nordstrom To Drop Ivanka Trump’s Clothing, Accessories Line

SEATTLE (AP) – Nordstrom says it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.
The Seattle Times reports the Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.
A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.
The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.
In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”
