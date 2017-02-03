Pa. Lawmaker Wants Bridge Named For Vet Named For Joe Biden

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Joe Biden, Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – The City Council in former vice president Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania hometown is trying to stop a state lawmaker from naming a bridge after Biden.

Scranton Councilman Pat Rogan says he love’s Biden “as much as almost every other Scrantonian” But he says the bridge being constructed is already named for a veteran.

The Col. Frank Duffy Memorial Bridge honors the city’s highest-ranking soldier killed in World War I.

Democrat state Rep. Kevin Haggerty tells the Scranton Times-Tribune he plans to submit a bill to call it the “Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Bridge.”

But Rogan says council plans to send Haggerty a letter asking him to find another way to honor Biden.

Democratic state Sen. John Blake sponsored the 2015 bill to name the bridge after Duffy.

