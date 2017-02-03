Peduto Administration Seeks Help Addressing ‘Critical Need’ To Improve PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Reeling from a flush and boil advisory that affected 100,000 Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority customers, Mayor Bill Peduto’s Administration is seeking an outside advisory team to help with restructuring the PWSA.
Citing a “critical need,” to improve the PWSA, a request for proposals was issued on Friday.
“The City of Pittsburgh owns the water and sewer system that was leased to the PWSA decades ago. It’s time to reevaluate this structure,” Mayor Peduto said. “After systemic problems with inadequate billing, lead in our service lines, and this week’s flush and boil water advisory, the City has the duty to find new ways to improve our water services, and create the safe, effective and sustainable water authority our residents deserve.”
Once chosen, the advisory team will “kickstart a process of addressing the agency’s repeated structural failures.”
Alternate ways to provide water service, including a public-private partnership to jointly manage some PWSA operations, will be considered.
Stay with KDKA and watch Paul Martino’s report at 5 p.m. for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter