EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: Teacher Exposed Herself To Choir Class While Performing Cartwheel

February 3, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma (KDKA) — A substitute teacher in Oklahoma has been arrested after she allegedly performed a cartwheel without any undergarments.

The Pawhuska Police Department reports the teacher was taken into custody on Jan. 31, after her cartwheel caused her to expose herself to the choir class.

The act was reportedly recorded by a student with a cell phone.

CBS affiliate KWTV identifies the teacher as Lacey Sponsler.

She initially denied the incident altogether, but when faced with the video of the alleged cartwheel exposure, she stated she “did not remember performing a cartwheel” or exposing herself.

She is charged with indecent exposure.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia