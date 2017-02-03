Police: Teacher Exposed Herself To Choir Class While Performing Cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma (KDKA) — A substitute teacher in Oklahoma has been arrested after she allegedly performed a cartwheel without any undergarments.
The Pawhuska Police Department reports the teacher was taken into custody on Jan. 31, after her cartwheel caused her to expose herself to the choir class.
The act was reportedly recorded by a student with a cell phone.
CBS affiliate KWTV identifies the teacher as Lacey Sponsler.
She initially denied the incident altogether, but when faced with the video of the alleged cartwheel exposure, she stated she “did not remember performing a cartwheel” or exposing herself.
She is charged with indecent exposure.
