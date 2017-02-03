Sen. Toomey ‘Very Confident’ Judge Gorsuch Will Be Confirmed

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 1020 KDKA) -Earlier this week, President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“I appreciate all of the help,” Trump told conservative group leaders, “in deciding who to pick for the United States Supreme Court.”

However, those credentials could cause trouble in the Senate where the judge needs all 52 Republicans and eight Democratic senators to win confirmation.

On Thursday, Sen. Pat Toomey joined Mike Pintek to discuss the nomination and said he is, “very confident we are going to confirm Neil Gorsuch.”

He went on to say Gorsuch “knows that the role of a judge is not to impose his will on the rest of us, because he can or because he’s wearing a black robe, but it’s simply to interpret the law as it’s written and interpret the constitution.”

Toomey defended Gorsuch noting that “he was confirmed when he was put on the Circuit Court of Appeals without a single dissenting vote.”

He added it would be “outrageous not to confirm him.”

Sen. Toomey is “a big fan” of President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, and is “going to confirm Betsy Devos.”

Listen to the whole interview here: