Veterinarians To Operate On Puppy Found With Metal Rod Lodged In His Head

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s an overabundance of puppy love at the University Veterinary Specialists animal hospital in McMurray, and for good reason.

A 10-month-old terrier mix is expected to go into surgery there as early as Saturday after he was found in Bentleyville, with a five-inch metal rod lodged in his head.

Dr. Rory Lubold, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said, “I’m optimistic that we should be able to help the dog. There’s a lot of damage and we don’t know the extent, but I think we can fix it. We just have to figure out what we’re up against.”

How the rod got there is not clear, but the Washington County Humane Society is investigating.

Dr. Lubold said the rod may not have penetrated the puppy’s eye, and that would mean that surgeons could salvage the dog’s vision.

The puppy is in good shape, except for the metal rod. He’s now under medication.

Dr. Lubold told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “We’re going to be taking it step-by-step, trying to preserve the dog’s quality of life. I think it will take two or three surgeries [over several weeks]. It’s going to take time.”

The puppy’s surgery and follow-up care is going to be costly. The animal hospital has a foundation to help raise funds. If you would like to help, visit UVSCares.com/ or call 724-717-2273.