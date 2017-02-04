EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

1 Dead, 4 Hurt In California Mountain Ice Disaster

February 4, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: california

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say one person is dead and four people have been injured after falling down an ice chute in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department says the five were found Saturday at the 7,000-foot level east of Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.

The area is called the Islip Saddle. It’s about 20 miles north of Azusa.

He says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with head and back injuries and hypothermia.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Two other people also were hospitalized, one with a wrist injury and one with chest pain. Both also had hypothermia.

A fifth person was treated at the scene for a minor wrist injury.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia