Boy Celebrates End Of Chemo Treatments In Inspirational Viral Dance Video

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A video of 6-year-old Jimmy Spagnolo, of Shaler Township, is set to go viral.

It was posted on Facebook by Children’s Hospital and shows Jimmy ringing a bell and dancing to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatments.

“That was our battle cry for the year for this round of treatment,” said Jimmy’s dad, Jim. “It was really special.”

Jimmy’s battle started at 4-months-old when doctors found an inoperable brain tumor.

“It was really rough,” said his dad.

His mom, Lacie, began sharing their journey on Facebook. Jimmy has had four rounds of chemotherapy over the years to shrink the tumor.

She says love, prayer and positive energy have been so important in the fight.

“Jimmy is here for a purpose, and his purpose is to spread hope and love and inspire people,” said Lacie. “And that’s all he does.”

Whether he’s singing in the hospital, or dancing at school, Jimmy seems to make people smile. And as for ringing the bell, Jimmy says it was “awesome!”

His mom says: “That kind of moment, you get maybe a few times in a life.”

Jimmy still has a tumor, but it’s much smaller than it was. Doctors believe if it doesn’t get larger, he may be able to live his life with it.

The Spagnolos are thankful for the support they’re getting and for Jimmy’s success.

“It’s really special to know that so many people want to give love and support to his journey,” said his dad.

Lacie Spagnolo says the bell ringing was a milestone: “It’s one victory notch in our belts, seven years later. Will we have many more? You bet we will.”

