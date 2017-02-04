EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

One Killed In I-79 Car Crash

February 4, 2017 6:17 AM
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — One man died after a crash on I-79 early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in Canonsburg.

According to state police, a 64-year-old man was driving southbound on I-79 behind a semi-truck with a trailer attached. The man crashed into the back of the trailer when the truck slowed down with its hazard lights on as it started to go up a hill.

The Washington County coroner’s office says the 64-year-old driver was unrestrained at the time of the crash. State police say he suffered traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

