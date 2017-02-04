Indiana University Of Pennsylvania Student Found Dead

INDIANA (KDKA) — A 20-year-old sophomore student at Indiana University Of Pennsylvania was found dead off campus last night.
At a news conference held Saturday afternoon with Indiana Borough Police, the victim was identified as Caleb Zwieg.
Another student, Brady Collin Distephano, 19, has been taken into custody in connection with Zwieg’s death.
Zwieg was found outside a residence after he reportedly got into some type of altercation with Distephano.
The district attorney and local police are investigating.
