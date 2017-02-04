New Study Finds Dangerous Chemicals In Fast Food Wrappers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your next order of fast food could be unhealthier than you think.

A new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters is revealing a new health concern in fast food packaging.

Scientists collected more than 400 samples of fast food packaging from 27 leading United States chains and found flourinated chemicals in about one-third of fast food packaging from dozens of popular chains nationwide.

Some forms of these chemicals have been linked to cancer, high cholesterol, and thyroid issues. The chemicals, often used for their grease-repelling properties, are known to migrate from the wrapper into the food.

Researchers split the types of packaging into six categories: food contact paper (sandwich wrappers and pastry bags), food contact paperboard (boxes for fries or pizza), non-contact paper (outer bags), paper cups, other beverage containers (milk and juice containers) and miscellaneous (lids).

The papers were divided into three subcategories: sandwiches, burgers and fried foods; Tex-Mex; and desserts and breads.

Food contact paper fared the worst, with 46% of all samples testing positive for fluorine. Food contact paperboard was next, at 20%, followed by other beverage containers at 16%. Non-contact paper, paper cups and miscellaneous all tested negative for fluorine.

Scientists did not provide any chain-specific data in order to compare fast food restaurants or determine which brands scored better or worse than average.