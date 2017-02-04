Pittsburghers Protest Uber As CEO Reacts To Public Outcry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — A protest against Uber was held in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon as the company’s CEO continued to react to public outcry.

According to a release, the protest was to show solidarity for Muslims, immigrants and “our sisters and brothers in the Labor Movement.”

There was a backlash against Uber last weekend when the company continued to offer rides at JFK Airport in New York City while city taxi drivers went on strike and refused pick-ups at the airport to protest President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

The move was perceived by some as an effort to profit off the protests as more passengers would need to seek alternatives to cabs.

Twitter users started using the hashtag “#DeleteUber” to convince others to delete the app and not use the ride-sharing service in the future.

Many were also upset that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sat on the president’s economic advisory committee. Kalanick initially said on Sunday that he was going to use his position on the council to “stand up for what’s right.”

3/ I'm going to use my position on Pres economic council to stand up for what's right – https://t.co/L6U9LOv3IX — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

Kalanick quit the council on Thursday, however.

On Saturday, he also said that his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Organizers of the Pittsburgh protest say they believe Uber’s public opposition to the ban and subsequent actions are just “a reaction to bad press due to massive public outcry.”

The Pittsburgh protest was not solely related to the travel ban. The release also says they are protesting because Uber has fought “any attempt to hold it to account to basic standards of safety and liability regulations, labor rights, environmental sustainability, data transparency, and compliance with civil rights laws such as the Americans With Disabilities Act.”

