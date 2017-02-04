Police: N.J. Man Strangled Missing Girl, Threw Her Body Off Bridge

FREEHOLD, N.J. (KDKA) — A New Jersey man is accused of strangling a young woman during a robbery and throwing her dead body off of a bridge.
According to CBS News, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday that 19-year-old Liam McAtasney, of Neptune City, was charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Sarah Stern.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stern had been missing since early December, when her car was found with the keys in the ignition on a bridge over a river.
19-year-old Preston Taylor, also of Neptune City, was charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body.
Stern’s body has not yet been found.