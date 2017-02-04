EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police: N.J. Man Strangled Missing Girl, Threw Her Body Off Bridge

February 4, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J. (KDKA) — A New Jersey man is accused of strangling a young woman during a robbery and throwing her dead body off of a bridge.

According to CBS News, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Thursday that 19-year-old Liam McAtasney, of Neptune City, was charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Sarah Stern.

Stern had been missing since early December, when her car was found with the keys in the ignition on a bridge over a river.

19-year-old Preston Taylor, also of Neptune City, was charged with desecration of human remains after they say he helped dump Stern’s body.

Stern’s body has not yet been found.

