Rutgers Gets First Big Ten Road Win Behind Sanders

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Corey Sanders scored 25 points, with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead Rutgers past Penn State 70-68 on Saturday for the Scarlet Knights’ first-ever Big Ten road win.
Rutgers, which has just five wins in the Big Ten since joining in 2014-15, was 0-23 on the road in conference play. The last conference win was in 2014 against South Florida, an American Athletic Conference member.
Shep Garner scored 24 points for Penn State (12-12, 4-7) and made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Garner scored 17 points in the first half with 5 of 6 3-pointers. Tony Carr added 17 points.
Mike Williams had 12 points and Deshawn Freeman scored 15 for Rutgers (13-11, 2-9).
Penn State led once, at 6-5, with 17:52 left in the first half.
Rutgers went up by 13 after Sanders’ 3-pointer made it 60-47 at 7:18.
Penn State stormed back, closing to 69-68 with 11 seconds left, but didn’t get closer.
