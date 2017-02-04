Rutgers Gets First Big Ten Road Win Behind Sanders

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

February 4, 2017 7:15 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Corey Sanders scored 25 points, with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals to lead Rutgers past Penn State 70-68 on Saturday for the Scarlet Knights’ first-ever Big Ten road win.

Rutgers, which has just five wins in the Big Ten since joining in 2014-15, was 0-23 on the road in conference play. The last conference win was in 2014 against South Florida, an American Athletic Conference member.

Shep Garner scored 24 points for Penn State (12-12, 4-7) and made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Garner scored 17 points in the first half with 5 of 6 3-pointers. Tony Carr added 17 points.

Mike Williams had 12 points and Deshawn Freeman scored 15 for Rutgers (13-11, 2-9).

Penn State led once, at 6-5, with 17:52 left in the first half.

Rutgers went up by 13 after Sanders’ 3-pointer made it 60-47 at 7:18.

Penn State stormed back, closing to 69-68 with 11 seconds left, but didn’t get closer.

