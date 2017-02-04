EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Still Leads Robert Morris Past St. Francis Brooklyn 78-54

February 4, 2017
Filed Under: Robert Morris, St. Francis Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) – Isaiah Still scored 18 points and hauled in a career-best 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris past St. Francis Brooklyn in a 78-54 win Saturday.

Dachon Burke added 14 points and Matty McConnell had 10 for Robert Morris (9-16, 5-7 Notheastern Conference), which shot 47 percent while holding St. Francis Brooklyn to just 16 field goals. Still was 5 of 10 from the floor and got the first double-double of his career with the big defensive rebounding effort.

The Colonials took a 44-31 advantage into the break following a 17-7 run that included 3-pointers from McConnell and Burke. Then in the second half, they took control with a 22-3 run capped with back-to-back jumpers from McConnell to stretch the lead to 69-42 with 8:41 to play and held on.

Rasheem Dunn led St. Francis Brooklyn (4-21, 2-10) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Glenn Sanabria added 12 points.

