Girl, 5, Killed In Accidental Shooting By Brother, 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Police in Florida say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler said the eldest boy fired a single shot from the gun, which killed his younger sister and gave his brother a wound that was not life-threatening.
Butler said the mother had left for an unspecified amount of time to go to a store. He did not release the names of the family involved.
Butler said the incident is under investigation to see if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.
